Sheffield Wednesday fans believe they should have beaten Nottingham Forest after they drew 1-1 with them today.

The Owls lost 5-0 to Brentford in their last match in the Sky Bet Championship before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus. This was the culmination in some very poor form which had seen them completely drop out of promotion contention. They were facing a Forest side that were in the play-offs and hoping to cement their places in the top six.

In the end, both sides would come away with a point though Wednesday might feel aggrieved they didn’t get all three points. They had the more clear cut chances but it appeared they were going to get punished for their lack of finishing. Brice Samba launched the ball upfield with a throw that Tom Brady would have been proud of and Joe Lolley speeded away and finished well to give Forest the lead.

The Owls fought to get an equaliser but they left it very late to grab a point. Alessio da Cruz’s corner went right into the middle of the box and Connor Wickham didn’t have to move to head the ball in. This was his first goal in his third loan spell with the club.

While Wednesday pressed for a dramatic winner, in the end it was a draw. But the fans believed that with their pressure they were able to put on that they should have got the win.

Should have won — Dane (@Daneobean_) June 20, 2020

Should’ve won that game — Will Lowley (@LowleyW) June 20, 2020

Deserved to win it. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Tomas Oldfield (@OldfieldTomas) June 20, 2020

I'll take that tbf we should've won but we played well and at least we didn't lose — sync_otter (@harrisonotter1) June 20, 2020

Overall after the nightmare performances after the break, Wednesday fans were just happy to see their side play well.

Christ on a bike, I'd forgot how stressful football Saturdays could be! 🤣🤣 UP THE OWLS! — Daniel Laird (@DanielLairdSWFC) June 20, 2020

Feels like a win tbh😂😂 — anti ‘anti anti-facism’✨ (@_CharlieThePooh) June 20, 2020

