Middlesbrough’s 3-0 defeat to Swansea City could be justified by time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this lack of effort has been apparent well before the mid-season break.

Goals from Swansea forwards Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew meant all three points went back to South Wales, leaving Middlesbrough in 20th and just two points outside of the relegation zone.

The harsh reality is that Boro are sleepwalking to League One. Jonathan Woodgate’s side are the lowest scorers in the Championship with just 37 goals in 38 games and have shipped 50 goals in that time too. They also have won the second least amount of games in the entire division, winning just nine – one more than bottom club Barnsley.

Upon Tony Pulis’ exit last season, chairman Steve Gibson opted instead for an inexperienced yet enthusiastic manager in Woodgate. But the tactics and style of play outlined in his initial press conference unveiling have not come to fruition, and the passing and pressing he talked about has not been on display week in week out as promised.

Instead the style of play is passive, side-to-side and pedestrian, meaning shape is often good but movement off the ball is a rarity. The lack of width and a number 10 before signing Patrick Roberts and Ravel Morrison has been evident for years since Gaston Ramirez left the club under a cloud, but halfway through the season was too little too late unfortunately for Boro.

Boro haven’t scored more than two in a game since the opening day of the season. The lack of creativity means there is a lack of chances and ultimately a lack of goals, and goals win games.

If Woodgate believed his current crop of players couldn’t operate to the best of their abilities under the new Head Coach’s guidance, then the recruitment of new players needed to be better. Instead, Middlesbrough bought three players in the summer that had no Championship experience and had all spent their previous season in League One.

They purchased a trio of talent that were built for the long term, defender Anfernee Dijksteel from Charlton, West Ham’s Marcus Browne who had just been on loan at Oxford, and Marc Bola from Blackpool. None of which have been a main fixture in Middlesbrough’s first team this season.

Although recruitment in January took advantage of the loan market, bringing in Roberts, Morrison, Lukas Nmecha and Harold Moukoudi, they haven’t necessarily had the desired impact needed to get out of trouble.

Form from before lockdown and the evidence from today’s heavy loss highlight that Middlebrough are in for a tough time between now and the end of the campaign. Players, staff and fans alike will be hoping to pull a few results out of the bag and that other clubs can help them along the way too.

Players need to take a good look at themselves, play to their strengths, concentrate and use the lack of a hostile crowd to their advantage. This season has been a write-off for Middlesbrough, and the expiration of first-team players’ contracts, although it will leave a hole in the squad, it will free up vital space on the wage bill which could help to redevelop the squad and go again and challenge in the future.

The time for cutting corners needs to come to a halt, employing the cheaper inexperienced Head Coach rather than an available proven manager like Jokanovic or Hughton, and signing low-priced players based off potential rather than buying first-team quality has really hurt Boro as a club more than it has benefitted them.

Next season Middlesbrough need to have a serious rethink of priorities. This year it was all about saving money, but I think the club should put the football and fans first next time around. But whether that’s in the Championship or League One remains to be seen.