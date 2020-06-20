The early curtailing of League One consigned Ipswich Town to a second season in the third tier, but realistically that had happened many months previously, the fans are not happy and many point at Paul Lambert as the reason for this failure.

He is not the sole reason, rarely in football could one man take total blame for an entire failure, often the players should take the weight too, but at Ipswich, the owner/chair Marcus Evans and the footballing director Lee O’Neill are also in the dock.

We could dissect the management, or the season all day, but this is about progress, not regret, so what needs to happen at Ipswich when (or even before) football returns?

With the proposal of a wage cap likely to be accepted, the big problem for Ipswich is balancing the budget, currently spending around three times the suggested £2.5 million per annum, getting the squad right is a huge part of the immediate future, although, there will be a grace period, rather than a slamming of a window. The change will see Ipswich making some rather big decisions. The well-paid players hanging around since the Championship times are absorbing large chunks of money which could cover three or four younger players wage.

Alan Judge, a quality player who has yet to really deliver at Ipswich could well be on the move, whilst younger talented players will also be under scrutiny from top teams, able to pay higher wages, Ipswich will do well to keep hold of sought after quartet Flynn Downes, Luke Woolfenden, Armando Dobra and even Idris El Mizouni, although the latter needing to recover from a season-ending injury whilst on loan at Cambridge.

Honesty

PR Paul, as dubbed by the dissenting fan base needs to cut out a lot of the media spin, certainly dropping all references to his former glories, and how player X couldn’t sign due to financial restrictions, restrictive finances are the future, and some of the excuses need to go too, my personal favourite in recent months became “I don’t know how we didn’t win” often coupled with either “Ridiculously lucky/unlucky” depending on the conversation stance, sometimes you just need to admit to mistakes.

Formation

Under Mick McCarthy, our fan-base often criticised the constant 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 selections as dull, boring and negative “=’Dinosaur Football’ and Hurst didn’t stick around long enough to settle on a formation. But Lambert’s constant changing is surely more irritating, you shouldn’t line up to match the opponent, you should line up to better them. Yet, altering from a back 3 to a back 4 between Saturday and Tuesday prevents more than it creates, the players can’t get used to a system, and often get caught out of place because of this. Pick the most useful system, and build around it, rather than playing a winger as a wing-back because you want to play the best players, regardless of if the square peg fits the round hole.

Excite

All fans want exciting, entertaining football and, in truth, this isn’t far from Ipswich’s grasp. A bad run of injuries prevented players settling into a rhythm, and the wow factor never got to the forefront because of this bad luck, but please don’t tell us about how ridiculous it has been either, we watched the same game, we saw the missed chances, none of them were ‘worldies’ in waiting.

And finally….

Sign Luke Garbutt, although sadly the financial restrictions may prevent this…

We would love to keep Luke, it’s not really a sensible option, sadly. So if he doesnt sign, I won’t hold this one against you, Paul.

stay or go, can he turn it round?