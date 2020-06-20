It’s always been squeaky keyhole time has the end of the season for Leeds United fans. It’s when the ‘falling apart…again’ mantra is usually in full swing. It’s even worse when you are top and a classy side like Fulham are breathing down your neck.

Leeds United lead 3rd place Fulham by seven points, a healthy enough cushion to have with nine games left. They face Fulham at Elland Road next Wednesday in a game that could see them stretch the gap between themselves and the Cottagers to 10 points.

The reason for that is that Fulham went down 2-0 to a classy Brentford side this afternoon at Craven Cottage. They were stung by two late Bees goals from Said Benrahma (88′) and Emiliano Marcondes (90+1′). Not the ideal preparation they would have been looking for ahead of a visit to Elland Road.

That potential 10-point gap, Leeds travel to Cardiff City tomorrow, could be a massive boost to the Whites, effectively giving them a three-game buffer over the playoff places. After Fulham, Leeds United still have the current bottom three sides to play.

The Brentford win, which saw the return of former Whites terrace favourite Pontus Jansson to the Brentford line-up has definitely gone down well on Leeds United Twitter. Here is what Leeds United fans are saying about the result.

1-0 Brentford at Craven Cottage. Benrahma. Massive goal. #lufc #MOT — Through It All Together (@ThruItAllLUFC) June 20, 2020

Well that’s lovely Brentford 👏 — LUFC Supporter (@LUFCSupporter) June 20, 2020

God bless Saïd Benrahma #LUFC — Nathaniel Warnes (@NathanielWarnes) June 20, 2020

BENRAHMA 😍😍😍💉💉💉💉 — Ben Lloyd (@LUFCBen3) June 20, 2020

Great result from an #LUFC perspective with Brentford beating Fulham. Brentford might be the bigger threat of the two on the run-in but they have WBA next so that means more close rivals dropping points. Already a nervous wreck and we don’t play until tomorrow. — Bob in Spain (@ExpatTennisFan) June 20, 2020

Never thought I’d ever be thanking Brentford FC for winning a game. But when it’s for beating Fulham then I really don’t mind. Just need #lufc to take advantage tomorrow at Cardiff. #MOT — T9 MBE (@T9LUFC) June 20, 2020

Even the Yorkshire Evening Post are getting in on the result:

Lee. Steady. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) June 20, 2020

