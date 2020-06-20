Middlesbrough fans are demanding that Jonathan Woodgate is sacked after they lost 3-0 in their first game back after the season was restarted.

Before the season was suspended, things were not going well for Middlesbrough. They were at the wrong end of the table and when the season was suspended back in March, they were 19th in the Sky Bet Championship and just two points above the relegation zone. They had a tough match for their first match back with a game against Swansea City, a team chasing a place in the Championship play-offs.

In the end, Middlesbrough will be waiting nervously to see if the results in the relegation battle as they lost 3-0. The first goal came from Rhian Brewster, the talented youngster on loan from Liverpool. Andre Ayew crossed in and Brewster was able to tap in from close range. He was then able to score again just a few minutes later when after some good play, Brewster had the space to smash in a volley.

All of the damage was done in the first half with the game sealed before the break. Conor Gallagher was tripped in the box and a penalty was duly given. Ayew, who had already made an assist in the game, stepped up and sent Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic the wrong way.

After the game was finished, Middlesbrough fans were quick to demand that Woodgate be sacked as manager. One suggestion was that they bring the currently unemployed Aitor Karanka back to the club!

There was also some general unhappiness which you would expect after a result like this.

