MK Dons have confirmed on their official club website that former Luton Town and Swindon Town loan man Stuart Moore will be released by the club at the end of his contract.

MK Dons have become the latest League One side to announce their retained list for the 2020/21 season. Upon the curtailment on the third-tier campaign, clubs up and down the division have been moving to announce theirs, with MK Dons now doing so.

Among those leaving MK Dons will be former Luton Town and Swindon Town loan man Stuart Moore. Moore’s contract expires this summer and now, after two years with the club, it has been confirmed that he will be moving away from stadium:MK.

Alongside Moore in leaving MK this summer will be Dylan Asonganyi, Ben Gladwin, Ryan Harley, Joe Mason, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Charlie Pattison, Ben Reeves and Laurie Walker.

Upon the announcement, MK Dons boss Russell Martin spoke to the club’s official website regarding the departing players. Martin – whose playing contract has now come to an end – wished the best to Moore and the others leaving, saying:

“By far the toughest day of my managerial career was talking to the players who are being released. These are guys who I’ve been teammates with and have been great for us on and off the pitch. I am so grateful for everything they’ve given me since taking over and I know the Club is appreciative of their efforts too. We wish them all the best.

“There are guys on the released list who we’ll remain in dialogue with while we work out where we’re going to be financially next season. We’ll stay in conversation with them to see if we can sort something out for them to return, but it has to be right for the Football Club given the climate that we are in.”

In his time with MK Dons, Moore played in 15 games across all competitions, keeping five clean sheets in the process. Now, the former Reading youngster goes in search of a new club.

Moore has amassed a decent amount of Football League experience over the course of his career. He spent time out on loan with the likes of Peterborough United and Barrow as well as the earlier mentioned Luton and Swindon.

