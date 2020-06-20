MK Dons have confirmed on their official club website that former Blackburn Rovers and QPR midfielder Ben Gladwin will be leaving the club at the end of his contract.

With the League One season finished, clubs up and down the division have been announcing their retained list for the 2020/21 campaign. Now, MK Dons have moved to announce theirs.

Among those who will be leaving MK Dons this summer is former Blackburn Rovers and QPR midfielder Ben Gladwin. Gladwin, 28, will be leaving the League One club alongside Dylan Asonganyi, Ryan Harley, Joe Mason, Stuart Moore, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Charlie Pattison, Ben Reeves and Laurie Walker.

Upon the announcement, MK Dons boss Russell Martin spoke out. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said wished the best for those departing, adding that the club will remain in dialogue with some of those confirmed to be leaving. He said:

“By far the toughest day of my managerial career was talking to the players who are being released. These are guys who I’ve been teammates with and have been great for us on and off the pitch. I am so grateful for everything they’ve given me since taking over and I know the Club is appreciative of their efforts too. We wish them all the best.

“There are guys on the released list who we’ll remain in dialogue with while we work out where we’re going to be financially next season. We’ll stay in conversation with them to see if we can sort something out for them to return, but it has to be right for the Football Club given the climate that we are in.”

Gladwin joined MK Dons in January from Blackburn Rovers. In his short stint with the club, he played in nine games across all competitions, scoring one goal in the process.

Now a free agent, Gladwin goes in search of a new club. He has formerly played for the likes of Blackburn and QPR, also spending time on loan with Swindon Town and Bristol City.

