It’s been a wait of over 100 days for Sky Bet Championship sides – football’s back. Games are underway this afternoon and half-time has just been sounded. Middlesbrough fans will be wishing that it was still last week with the Teessiders 3-0 down at home to Swansea City.

Two quickfire goals from Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster (18′ and 21′) put Middlesbrough to the sword and they were punished again after giving away a penalty, converted by Andre Ayew (34′) to give the Swans a more than healthy 3-0 lead at the half.

The scoreline, as it stands, moves the Jacks to 7th level on points (56) with Preston North End who hold the last of the playoff places by just one goal of difference.

Conversely, it is a half-time result that moves Boro into 20th in the table, the Teessiders slipping below Wigan in the table. Jonathan Woodgate’s outfit is only two points clear of relegation. A Charlton win against Hull City tomorrow could push them a place lower.

It is safe to say that there has been a reaction on Twitter to this opening-half horror show from Boro. Here is a selection of some of the things that Middlesbrough fans have been saying – first in reply to the clubs tweet of the half-time scoreline.

I’ve missed being fuming on a Saturday afternoon, welcome back baby😍 — Ross (@Rossss77) June 20, 2020

Think Gibson needs to have a drive to Barnard Castle to test his eyes, shocking that — Louis Coulton-Massey (@louisC_M) June 20, 2020

Look out League 1 , here we come. pic.twitter.com/LUg526N72N — Magic Matty (@magic_mattyc) June 20, 2020

Here’s what other Boro fans were saying at half-time.

The best thing I’ve seen from this game is Snoop Dogg interupt Maddo’s analysis with an important message from Just Eat #Boro pic.twitter.com/VqHp7RCq37 — Matty Jones (@MattyJones93) June 20, 2020

Never want to see nmecha or friend in a boro shirt again — Alfie (@alfredmfc) June 20, 2020

On reflection, I think the bit of lockdown when no football was being played was preferable #Boro — Jacqueline (@jacqc1) June 20, 2020

Not all of them were doom and gloom merchants though, there was some positivity.

The only hope is that Swansea tire due to the break and the game becomes open. #Boro #utb — Daniel J Lewis (@danjamlewis) June 20, 2020

Halftime, down 3-0. Get Britt and Fletcher on the field, for the love of god we need some pace. Get a quick goal back and we’ve got a game still. We’ve been good from set pieces, so play for more of those. C’mon, no excuses here. #UTB #borolive — Massimo Cubello (@massimocubello) June 20, 2020

