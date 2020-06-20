It’s been a wait of over 100 days for Sky Bet Championship sides – football’s back. Games are underway this afternoon and half-time has just been sounded. Middlesbrough fans will be wishing that it was still last week with the Teessiders 3-0 down at home to Swansea City.

Two quickfire goals from Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster (18′ and 21′) put Middlesbrough to the sword and they were punished again after giving away a penalty, converted by Andre Ayew (34′) to give the Swans a more than healthy 3-0 lead at the half.

The scoreline, as it stands, moves the Jacks to 7th level on points (56) with Preston North End who hold the last of the playoff places by just one goal of difference.

Lewis Storey/Getty Images Sport

Conversely, it is a half-time result that moves Boro into 20th in the table, the Teessiders slipping below Wigan in the table. Jonathan Woodgate’s outfit is only two points clear of relegation. A Charlton win against Hull City tomorrow could push them a place lower.

It is safe to say that there has been a reaction on Twitter to this opening-half horror show from Boro. Here is a selection of some of the things that Middlesbrough fans have been saying – first in reply to the clubs tweet of the half-time scoreline.

Here’s what other Boro fans were saying at half-time.

Not all of them were doom and gloom merchants though, there was some positivity.

