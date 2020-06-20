Speaking on the What The Falk Podcast, retired defender Wes Brown has revealed he almost joined Stoke City instead of Sunderland in 2011.

Wes Brown brought an end to his long-term affinity to Manchester United in 2011, leaving the Red Devils to join Sunderland. Brown had spent his entire career with Man Utd until then, making his debut back in 1998.

Now, Brown has revealed that he nearly didn’t make the move to Sunderland. Brown has been speaking on the What The Falk Podcast, revealing that he almost signed for Stoke City instead of the Black Cats.

He said:

“I was actually going to go to Stoke but just because of the not moving home stuff. But then Steve Bruce got into me and I ended up moving. It was funny because I knew they were in for Sheasy (John O’Shea) and I said: ‘Are we doing this or what?’

“Obviously it comes down to the individual and I signed the day before. I had a fantastic time at Sunderland. Even though all the stuff we went through. I learned so much because I was so used to winning so to see the other side – I am so glad I did.

“I am so happy it happened but I am not happy with how it all ended for the club in the sense that they left the Premier League. But it was a big learning curve for how other teams in the Premier League work and how you deal with it.”

With Sunderland, Brown ended up playing 87 times across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on three assists. He spent five years with the club and went on to play for Blackburn Rovers and Kerala Blasters before retiring in 2018.

