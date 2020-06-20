Leeds United return to football tomorrow, over 100 days since they last took to the field in the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town. That victory, a fifth in succession with a fifth clean sheet, saw them enter lockdown at the top of the table. A lot has changed since then. Club captain, Liam Cooper, has penned an open letter to Whites fans on the eve of their campaign restart.

After a salutary introduction and easing fans into his letter, Cooper makes his main point – one that the club (below) have been stressing – stay away and support from home.

The message is simple.

Support Leeds, Stay Home! pic.twitter.com/6tMimdxqzP — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 20, 2020

The ‘stay at home’ message, important due to ongoing social distancing regulations, becomes even more important when you factor in what Premier League clubs have been warned with. Should crowds of fans gather outside grounds on matchdays to cheer their side on then there’s the likelihood of home games being switched to neutral venues.

The is pertinent to Leeds United as there have been some mutterings from fans on social media that they should turn up and cheer the lads on from outside the ground. It’s not a message endorsed by hundreds of fans and it certainly isn’t endorsed by the players or the club at Leeds United.

On this subject, captain Cooper is very clear and very adamant, writing:

“Your support means the world to us, it truly is the best support in the country – but you’ve got to stay away for the last nine games, as people can get still get ill and we can’t afford to put further pressure on the NHS or face sanctions from the football authorities. In my role as the club captain and as a Leeds United fan, I feel it’s important that I support the messages the club and the Supporters’ Trust have made. Be loud from home, make sure your neighbours know you are Leeds and hear your support for us every step along the way.“

That extract from Cooper’s letter has struck a chord with Leeds United fans. They have taken to Twitter with their comments, comments which show that they are on board with the club and players’ way of thinking.

Here are some of their comments, starting with what they say about Cooper’s words following the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyths’ tweeted reporting of it:

Nail on head 👍🏼 — (original) Jonny Brown 💛💙💛💙 (@Jonnyboylufc) June 20, 2020

Classy — Denny Ryan (@albertcapillas) June 20, 2020

Just love this guy — Sarah-Annis Richardson (@Sarah_Annis) June 20, 2020

Well said – turn up the noise from home! — FionaT (@fthom7) June 20, 2020

“Get yer scarves out for the lads.” Get it done skip. We’ll be home watching. — Gareth Everson (@garetheverson) June 20, 2020

All Home Aren’t We 💙💛 — Beth O’Keeffe (@bethhalice) June 20, 2020

There are other fans who, having read it have taken to Twitter with their own reactions, some of which are below:

Proper Captain Liam Cooper. We’re all behind you lads @LiamCooper__ , let’s get the job done 👊 https://t.co/kO3UL8diaQ — LUFC Worldwide ⚪️ (@LUFC_WorldWide) June 20, 2020

Should football fans be allowed to gather outside grounds?