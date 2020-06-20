Speaking to Sky Sports (Quotes via Leeds Live), Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed that star man Bryan Mbeumo is out of today’s game against Fulham because he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Brentford are currently making their return to action against Fulham. The Bees are hoping to make a return to the game in impressive fashion, with Fulham four points ahead of them in 3rd place.

Star forward Bryan Mbeumo’s omission from the side will have raised the eyebrows of Brentford fans. However, manager Thomas Frank has now confirmed that Mbeumo misses out on the game after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Frank spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the game to confirm why the star man is absent. He said:

“That’s a confirmed test for Bryan. The only reason why we didn’t want to tell anybody was, of course, everyone knows he would most likely have stated today if he was negative. No symptoms, fit and well.

“So, unfortunately, he of course needs to isolate to keep everything in the right place for a safe environment. The good thing is our training ground is the safest place to be, because the next test everyone was negaitve.

“It’s just unfortunate, but that’s the way it is.”

In 34 Championship appearances, Mbeumo has netted an impressed 14 goals, providing seven assists along the way. The Frenchman has formed a strong attacking partnership with front three Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, helping fire Brentford to 4th place after 37 games.

It awaits to be seen if Brentford can get the job done without Mbeumo in an important clash against Fulham.