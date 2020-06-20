Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has said that St Mirren have become the second Scottish Premiership club to agree a fee for midfielder Mark O’Hara.

Midfielder Mark O’Hara is expected to make a move away from Peterborough United this summer. He spent last season on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell and a return to Scotland looks increasingly likely.

O’Hara has been heavily linked with a return to Motherwell, with reports claiming that he turned down a three-year contract offer from his loan club – as covered here on The72. O’Hara said that it was “news to him” and now, a fresh club has agreed a fee for the midfielder.

St Mirren have entered the race alongside Motherwell, agreeing a £50k deal with the Posh. Now, director of football Barry Fry has opened up on the situation. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he said:

“I spoke to Motherwell’s (head of recruitment) Martin Foyle yesterday (June 19) and he said he was determined to get Mark signed up so I told him to hurry up as I’d now agreed a fee with St Mirren for the player.

“I have no idea why Mark hasn’t signed for Motherwell already. Martin told me the player’s agent had turned down a three-year contract even though they’ve qualified for Europe, but then his agent has been difficult to deal with in the past.”

O’Hara was sent out on loan last summer having fallen down the pecking order at London Road. The midfielder started strongly under Steve Evans but after 29 appearances and four goals, he fell out of favour under Evans and was sent on loan to Lincoln City, who he helped win promotion to League One.

Upon his return to the Posh, O’Hara was sent out on loan once again to Motherwell. He netted two goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Now, with St Mirren joining Motherwell in the battle for his signature, it will be interesting to see where O’Hara ends up. His future lies away from Peterborough United, so the club will be hoping to tie up a deal sooner rather than later.

