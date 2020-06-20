Ivan Toney is the latest hot property to come off the Peterborough production line. Add him to a list that includes Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Jack Marriott for players found cheaply and sold for a huge price. It’s a given that Toney is on his way this summer and the likes of Celtic, Rangers and West Brom are interested. However, the first bid confirmed as turned down comes from MSL side New York Red Bulls according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

According to reporter Alan Swann, the MSL giants submitted a £4million bid with numerous add-ons for Toney. He adds that the bid “was turned down flat” by the London Road outfit who are thought to be looking for a much bigger fee than that.

The bid was confirmed as being submitted, and subsequently turned down, by the larger-than-life figure of Barry Fry, Posh’s man in charge of transfer dealings at the League One club. Fry said:

“New York Red Bulls have plenty of money, but they didn’t offer us anywhere near enough for Ivan. It was £4 million with several add ons. but we will get bigger offers than that once our 2019-20 season comes to an end.”

Swann writes that Peterborough are thought to be looking for a fee closer to £10million, more than double New York’s offer. When looking at his output, it’s not hard to see why Posh value him so highly.

The hotshot striker arrived from Newcastle United in a near £400,000 transfer in early August 2018 and is in his second season of football for League One Peterborough. Since arriving at the club, he has gone on to make 94 appearances, scoring 49 goals and adding 15 assists. 24 of those goals and six of those assists have come in this season’s League One campaign.

That level of output is obviously for sale but the £4million plus add-ons offered by New York Red Bulls is not going to cut it.

