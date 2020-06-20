Nottingham Forest will be looking to resume their push for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship when Sabri Lamouchi’s side travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The Reds have a five-point cushion on those clubs chasing a play-off place with just nine matches remaining.

Sheffield Wednesday went into the enforced break on the back of a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions. The Owls are likely to take on visitors Forest without the services of injured duo Josh Windass and Sam Winnall but top scorer Steven Fletcher is set to start after shaking off a minor injury problem.

Nottingham Forest travel to South Yorkshire with arguably a stronger squad than they had prior to the three-month break with a number of injuries having finally cleared up. The likes of Samba Sow, Tiago Silva, Tendayi Darikwa and Nuno Da Costa are all now returning to full fitness and could be considered for selection.

Victory for Forest against Sheffield Wednesday will see Lamouchi’s side leapfrog Brentford into fourth place should The Bees fail to win at West London rivals Fulham at lunchtime.

The match is set to kick-off at 3pm and is available for both sets of fans to watch live on iFollow.

Who will come out on top at Hillsborough?