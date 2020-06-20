Bolton Wanderers remain in the hunt for a new manager to lead them into next season.

Keith Hill departed his position after the Trotters’ relegation to League Two.

The likes of Ian Evatt, Ryan Lowe, David Lee and Sam Ricketts have been linked with the vacant post so far, but one man Bolton could consider is Chris Powell.

Powell, who is 50 years old, is an experienced manager in the Football League and has overseen 287 matches to date. He is available having most recently worked as the assistant manager of Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag.

The ex-Derby County and Charlton Athletic defender’s last managerial job was with Southend United but he was sacked in March last year. He then coached at England before moving to Holland with Alan Pardew.

Powell managed Charlton from 2011 to 2014 and guided them to the League One title in his first full campaign at the helm at the Valley.

He then went onto manage Huddersfield Town for just over a year in the Championship before a coaching spell at Derby County.

Bolton is a tough job for any manager but Powell could be tempted by the move to the North-West. They will be looking to strengthen their squad over the coming months and build a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

Powell has been promoted before as a manager and signed 11 players for Charlton in the summer of 2011 before they won the League One title that season. Could Bolton offer him a route back into the dugout?

Should Bolton target Powell?