Recently released winger Emmanuel Sonupe played at Stevenage under the current Oldham Athletic boss Dino Maamria.

As the Latics’ manager scours the transfer market for reinforcements this summer, could he seek to reunite with the ex-England Under-19 international at Boundary Park?

Sonupe, who is 24 years old, was on Stevenage’s retained list earlier this week and will have to weigh up his options over the coming months as a free agent.

He would be a decent option for Oldham and he would offer them more options and depth out wide for next season.

Sonupe is proven in League Two having spent the past two seasons at Stevenage and made a combined 54 appearances for Boro, chipping in with four goals in all competitions.

The pacey wide man started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and become a regular for their youth sides. He never played for their senior side and was released in 2016 having spent time out on loan at St Mirren.

Northampton Town snapped him up but he left Sixfields for Kidderminster Harriers shortly after.

Sonupe impressed for the Harriers and scored 16 goals in 51 games from the wing for the National League North side to earn himself a move back to the Football League with Stevenage two years ago.

Maamria was the one who signed him for Boro and he has the opportunity to do the same this summer at Oldham. He will be preparing for his first full season in charge of the North-West side.

Should Oldham sign Sonupe?