QPR may need some defensive reinforcements to fill the void left by Grant Hall’s departure this summer. Here are five players they could target-

Rob Dickie, Oxford United- The League One defender could be a man in demand over the coming months after an impressive past couple of seasons for the U’s. He would be a good long-term for the Hoops to replace Hall.

Ross McCrorie, Rangers- The R’s boss Mark Warburton knows the versatile Scotsman from his time as manager at Ibrox. He has spent this past campaign on loan at Portsmouth and has helped Kenny Jackett’s side reach the third tier Play-Offs.

David Bates, Hamburg- He is another centre-back Warburton managed at Rangers. The Scotland international could be loaned out again by Hamburg having spent this term at Sheffield Wednesday. Could QPR hand him another opportunity in the Championship?

Naby Sarr, Charlton Athletic- The Addicks’ defender is out of contract at the end of this season and could be targeted by other clubs. He has been on the books at the Valley for the past five years and has been a key player for them. If Lee Bowyer’s men go down this summer, he is likely to leave.

Ethan Laird, Manchester United- If QPR go down the route of loaning a youngster from the Premier League to bolster their defence then Laird could be looked at. The England Under-19 international is being tipped for a big future at Old Trafford and has already made two appearances for their first-team.



