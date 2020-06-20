Millwall have a decision to make as to whether they want to sign Derby County loanee Mason Bennett on a permanent basis this summer.

The Lions are believed to hold an option to sign him, as detailed in a report by the Athletic last month.

Bennett, who is 23 years old, is out of contract at Derby soon and may well leave them on a free transfer.

He was loaned out to Millwall in the January transfer window, linking up with his former Rams’ boss Gary Rowett in the process, and made four appearances for the London side before the season was halted in March.

Bennett adds more options and depth to the Lions’ attacking department and could play a key part in their push for the Play-Offs between now and the end of the campaign, with a view to earning himself a permanent move to the Den.

The pacey forward has been on the books at Pride Park for his whole career to date and has played 65 times for their first-team, as well as spending time out on loan at Chesterfield, Bradford City, Burton Albion and Notts County in the past.

Bennett helped Derby get to the Championship Play-Off final under Frank Lampard last term so Millwall will be hoping that experience can help them this summer.

Rowett’s men are just two points outside the top six with nine games left to play.

Bennett will have to be patient over whether he has a long-term future at Millwall, with the club’s sights currently fully set on securing a Play-Off spot.

Should Millwall sign Bennett permanently?