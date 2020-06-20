Middlesbrough are interested in re-signing Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts for next season, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The winger played just four times for Boro before the season was paused in March.

Roberts, who is 23 years old, is way down the pecking order with the Premier League champions and spent the first half of this season at Norwich City.

City paid around £12 million to sign the former England Under-20 international from Fulham in July 2015 and he has since made three appearances for their senior side.

He had two-and-a-half years on loan at Celtic and impressed for the Glasgow giants before moving to Spanish side Girona for the 2018/19 season.

Middlesbrough also have Harold Moukoundi and Lukas Nmecha on loan at the moment. Their boss Jonathan Woodgate has said, as per the Northern Echo: “We’ll sit down them (loan players) and discuss contracts with them at some point. Let’s see what happens in that situation.

“For now, we’re just happy to have them on loan for the rest of the matches, although I think that (the loans being extended) was probably a bit of a given with the clubs in England.

“They don’t want to leave a bad taste, and these kids want to play as well. They don’t just want to leave with nine games to go, so it’s unfulfilled for them. So, it’s not just the clubs, it’s also the players who want to play.”

It is likely that Roberts will leave Manchester City again this summer and Boro will be at the front of the queue of potential suitors again.

Do you want Roberts back next season, Boro fans?