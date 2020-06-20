Barnsley, Hull City and Sunderland are interested in Hartlepool United’s Josh Hawkes, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The highly-rated midfielder is also a target for Premier League duo Sheffield United and Burnley, as well as Portuguese side SC Braga.

Hawkes, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at Hartlepool this summer and is weighing up his options, with the Pools also offering him a deal to stay in the National League with them.

The Durham-born youngster has risen up through the youth ranks at Victoria Park and had loan spells away at Marske United and Dunston UTS before breaking into their first-team.

Hartlepool’s relegation from League Two three years ago actually helped Hawkes’ career and made him a key player for the Pools. He has since made 66 appearances for Dave Challinor’s side and chipped in with 13 goals from midfield.

Championship duo Barnsley and Hull are monitoring his situation this summer ahead of a potential swoop. Both sides will be battling avoid relegation to the Championship over the remaining nine games of the campaign.

Sunderland have also been credited with an interest in the youngster as Phil Parkinson looks to add more options and depth to his squad.

Hawkes will not be short of options over the coming months with Sheffield United and Burnley potentially offering him a top flight switch, whilst Braga could make a move that would see him move to Portugal to try and make a name for himself in the game.

Would you take Hawkes at your club?