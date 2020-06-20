Speaking to Egyptian news outlet Ahram Online, Nader Shawki – agent of Huddersfield Town man Ramadan Sobhi – has said he does not know where his client’s future lies.

Egyptian winger Ramadan Sobhi has not made the impact Huddersfield Town would have hoped he’d make since signing him from Stoke City for £5 million in 2018.

In his time with the club, Sobhi has played in just four games for the club, with his last appearance for Huddersfield Town coming in a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United back in December 2018.

Sobhi has spent the last year and a half away from the Terriers on loan. He returned to Egypt with Al Ahly, where he played prior to his move to Stoke City.

Now, it has been revealed that the club are keen to sign Sobhi on a permanent basis this summer. Nader Shawki – Sobhi’s agent – opened up on the interest, admitting that he does not know what his future holds. He said:

“I don’t know the player’s future as the transfer market time is still unknown. Ahly chairman Mahmoud El-Khatib wants to extend Sobhi’s stay.

Shawki said that Al Ahly are planning on a future both with and without the player. He went on to add:

“Ahly wants to secure a replacement for Sobhi in case the player decides to leave, so the Reds’ management are in talks to sign Arab Contractors winger Taher Mohamed. If Sobhi decides to stay at Ahly, the management can work with the duo, as happened in the Olympic national team.”

With Sobhi failing to make an impact at Huddersfield Town, it would be surprising to see him stay at the club beyond the end of this summer. He seems to be a popular figure among the Al Ahly hierarchy, so it will be interesting to see if he makes a permanent move back to the club.

