Speaking to Coventry Live, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said “let’s see” regarding possible return deals for loan stars Callum O’Hare and Liam Walsh.

Callum O’Hare and Liam Walsh were star performers for Coventry City as they won promotion to the Championship this season.

O’Hare – who is out of contract this summer – starred in Coventry’s midfield. The Aston Villa loanee scored four goals and laid on seven assists in 39 appearances for the Sky Blues.

Walsh – who has been on from Bristol City – has also been a star performer in Mark Robins’ midfield. The 22-year-old scored three goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Now, with the League One season over, fans have been calling for Coventry City to pursue permanent deals for both O’Hare and Walsh. Robins has moved to offer a comment on the pair, saying that the club will and see what transpires regarding their situations. He said:

“Those lads have been brilliant and I can’t thank them enough. Let’s see what transpires through this next transfer window. Like I said, they have been brilliant for us and we have loved working with them.

“They have been great, fitted into an exciting group and been part of it and led some of it, so everyone has been outstanding.”

Coventry fans will be encouraged by Robins’ latest words. Securing both O’Hare and Walsh for the Sky Blues’ return to the Championship would be a big boost.

