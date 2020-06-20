Speaking to French news outlet Onze Mondial, Fulham defender Maxime Le Marchand has said that he is aware of transfer speculation but confirmed he has not held talks over a move away.

Fulham defender Maxime Le Marchand’s second season at Craven Cottage has not quite gone as planned. The French defender has played in only nine games across all competitions, with a back injury keeping him out of action for the majority of the campaign.

Now, Le Marchand has moved to address links with a move away from the club. French side RC Lens have been said keen on the Fulham man and he has now confirmed that he is aware of the interest.

Speaking to French news outlet Onze Mondial, he said that there are “no real discussions yet”, saying that he will wait until the season is over to find out about his future. He said:

“I saw it on social media. Maybe there might be some interest, but there are no real discussions yet because I think Fulham are waiting to finish the Championship, and we’ll see afterwards.

“I could, of course (be seduced). There are a lot of things to consider. You would have to talk with the coach, the sports director, know the philosophy, what they want to do…

“A lot of things come into play. But first of all, Lens is still a big name in the French league, that’s for sure.”

Overall, Le Marchand has played in 38 games across all competitions for Fulham, providing one assist in the process. He joined the club from OGC Nice in the summer of 2018 and still has two years remaining on his contract.

Fulham fans, would you like to keep Le Marchand this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Fulham news, one of the club’s former youngsters has been released by a League Two club – read more about that here.

Maxime Le Marchand - stay or go?