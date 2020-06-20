According to a report from The News, Portsmouth are in talks with out of contract defender Bradon Haunstrup over a new deal, amid links with Bristol Rovers.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Bristol Live – as covered here on The72 – that Bristol Rovers are interested in Portsmouth’s out of contract defender Brandon Haunstrup.

Haunstrup’s contract with Portsmouth runs out later this month, with an agreement on an extension yet to be confirmed. Now, an update on Haunstrup’s situation has emerged.

The News has claimed that “the door is being left open” for Haunstrup to extend his stay at the club.

Portsmouth are said to be in talks over a new contract, with his future hinging on the immediate future of loan man Steve Seddon. Seddon is reportedly wanted on a permanent deal by Portsmouth after a successful loan spell away from Birmingham City.

Haunstrup, 23, has been with Portsmouth for entire career to date – excluding a brief loan spell with Sutton United. In total, the defender has played in 57 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on five assists along the way.

With his contract set to expire soon, it awaits to be seen how Haunstrup’s situation conspires. Portsmouth are keen to keep Seddon permanently but with Pompey entering talks over a new deal for Haunstrup, it will be interesting to see how the club’s left-back situation pans out.

