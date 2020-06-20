Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he does not know how much money he will have to spend this summer, amid continued links with Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Blackburn Rovers have been frequently linked with Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin. The League One ‘keeper is out of contract this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Ewood Park.

With Blackburn in the market for at least one new ‘keeper, it is unsurprising to see McLaughlin being heavily linked with a move to Rovers. The Northern Echo claimed, as reported here on The72, it has been claimed that a deal for McLaughlin could be done by the start of the summer window.

However, the latest words of Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray seem to have poured cold water on that. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray has said that he does not know how much money he has available to him this summer.

The Blackburn manager went on to add that he can’t be offering contracts to new signings if he doesn’t know the club’s budget. He said:

“If I don’t know how much money I’m spending I can’t be throwing it at people. Who’s to say there’s not going to be salary caps brought in, or the budget isn’t going to be cut considerably because the businesses in India aren’t functioning as well as they might have been.



“I sit here at this moment, I can’t offer people anything while we don’t have budgets and don’t know how much we have to spend because that’s how you have to work.

“Let’s get to the end of the season, everyone together as we’ve always done, and see where this season takes us.”

Not only will Blackburn not be able to sign new players if they do not know their budget, but they may not be able to offer new deals to out of contract players. It awaits to be seen when Mowbray finds out about the funds available to him.

Regardless of when Mowbray finds out his budget, he will be looking to bring in a goalkeeper sooner rather than later. With McLaughlin the main being man linked with the club, Blackburn Rovers fans, is the out of contract Sunderland man a player you would like to see join the club? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Jon McLaughlin - sign or avoid?