Ian Poveda was a January signing from Manchester City, joining Leeds United around the same time as young Italian keeper Elia Caprile and French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of @IancarloP from Premier League side Manchester City — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 24, 2020

Poveda arrived at Elland Road having been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016.

The young winger didn’t arrive at Elland Road short of playing time or experience. This season, Poveda had already featured for Manchester City in six Premier League 2 games (one goal/two assists) and four UEFA Youth League games (two goals) as well as in their EFL Trophy victory over Shrewsbury.

Since signing, the youngster has simply dropped off the radar at Elland Road; he has gone rogue. Aside from a couple of appearances on the bench – nothing. The silence on him is deafening.

This has obviously led fans to begin to comment as to what has happened to him and where he sits in Bielsa’s plans going forward.

Twitter: Has anyone mentioned owt about Poveda? #LUFC (@LunchTodd)

Twitter: @LUFC_WorldWide Poveda wasn’t in the second 11 during the tactical work yesterday, so doubt we’ll see him. (@DarrenDriver)

Twitter: Not seen much of Poveda recently @PhilHay_, likely to be involved on Sunday? #LUFC (@cawood7l)

Twitter: @PhilHay_ @TheAthleticUK Is Poveda anywhere near ready for a sub appearance? (@LUFCArkansas)

Twitter: @TeezerFCDesignz Yeah me too. I really really wanna see Poveda and Bogusz get a run out (@LUFC_WorldWide)

Such questions have been asked as this to Phil Hay – a man with his finger on the Leeds United pulse:

Twitter: Has anything been said on Poveda @PhilHay_ ? Feel like he’s gone off the radar not long after he was signed. (@3enLancaster)

Twitter: @3enLancaster been doing good apparently (@PhilHay_)

It might only be a snippet of a reply from The Atheltic’s Phil Hay but it is likely more than enough to quell the nerves of a few Leeds United fans.

Will Leeds United fans get to see Poveda in the last nine games?