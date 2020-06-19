Leeds United fans have been starved of football since March 7 and a 2-0 home win over rivals Huddersfield Town. That win saw them enter the Covid-19 lockdown on top of the Championship pile and with a healthy gap to Fulham in 3rd who head the playoff pack. Now a return is just two days away and fans have news from the club of five deals that will help them along the way.

Whilst there are obviously no new players incoming to Elland Road, Leeds United deliver the news of the quintet of players who have signed extended deals with the Whites. These deals will take them through to the end of the current season. This is necessary as loan deals have a traditional end of June 30.

Leeds’ news confirms that three loanees in Jack Harrison, Ben White and Illan Meslier have all had their loan deals extended until this season ends. The club also confirmed that defender Gaetano Berardi, who has made 150 appearances for the Whites, has also signed a new, short-term deal.

Helder Costa (above) has also been confirmed as staying at Elland Road in a deal that will see his initial loan this season convert to a permanent deal.

However, amongst the news of these five signing extended deals is the fact that one big name is missing – Jean-Kevin Augustin. The French striker’s name is more than conspicuous by his absence from this list.

Augustin is on a half-season loan deal from Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig, Leeds paying £2.6milllion as a loan fee. This temporary deal is due to turn into an obliged permanent deal upon Premier League promotion with the total deal said to be in the region of £22.5million.

He’s injured at the moment, the second injury in his short time at Elland Road. The Athletic’s Phil Hay spoke earlier on his podcast that Augustin and Leeds United might not have the appetite for a permanent move, something written about here on The72 in more detail.

The next few days will be interesting as more news on this subject becomes more readily available.

Does Augustin's omission from this list of extended deals mean he's not coming back?