Millwall head coach Gary Rowett has told the club website that their match against Derby County will be a difficult test.

This will be Millwall’s first match in three months, their last game being a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over likely play-off side Nottingham Forest. They were hoping to carry that form onto facing another East Midlands side but the original match against Derby was cancelled after the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now though they’ll finally have their match, one that is more interesting because of Rowett himself. He managed Derby back in 2017 and guided them to the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, losing to Fulham in the semi-finals. Now he is aiming to do the same with Millwall with the Lions currently being in 8th place and two points behind 6th place Preston North End. But he admits that his former side are going to be a difficult test with the form they achieved before the season was suspended.

Rowett said: “I’m very relieved [to be getting back underway].

“The players have worked so dilligently and hard in what has been a difficult period for everybody, but also for footballers who want to go and do their little bit for the fans.

“I’m pleased we’re back to something like normal – it won’t be normal, it won’t be the same – but what we’ve got to do is sense the opportunity we’ve got and see if we can go and seize it in what is almost going to be a mini tournament.

“We’ve got a difficult test [on Saturday], but I think everyone is just looking forward to getting back out there.”

