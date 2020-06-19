Huddersfield Town’s Christopher Schindler has told the club website that they will need a quick start to the restarted season.

It has been a poor season for the Terriers. They were hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after being relegated last season but they are more likely to drop again. They are currently 18th in the Sky Bet Championship and are just three points above Charlton Athletic in the relegation zone.

That is why Schindler is calling for Huddersfield to get off to a quick restart. He realises how tight the table is and some poor form at the start of the restarted season could see the West Yorkshire side drop into the bottom three. That is why they need to get a win in their game against Wigan Athletic on Saturday and follow that up with good results against Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City.

Schindler said: “We all know the table, we had enough time to look at it, it’s very close, tight, and you need a good start to keep your head going, motivation going, and the energy high.

“The first week is like a normal week, we have one day more than other teams with Forest on a Sunday, but after that it’s game, break, two days, game, break, two days, so there’s not a lot you can change in that time.

“You can only give players so much input because they’re physically and mentally drained at some points.

“We need a fast start to be in a good mood and to have the motivation that we don’t need to care about those things.

“We are very aware of that. We want to start tomorrow and bring the energy to be a successful team.”

Will Huddersfield Town survive the drop?