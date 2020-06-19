Swansea City’s Matt Grimes has told the club website that team spirit will be crucial for them if they want to push for a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

It has been something players have talked about but the lack of physical interaction between the players may be something that has an impact before the season is restarted. Due to the lockdown forbidding people to meet up, players didn’t see each other in person for nine weeks. It was then when players resumed training though under strict rules.

Squad togetherness has been discussed as a big thing with many players commenting on the WhatsApp chats and Zoom calling between them getting them through it. Grimes though believes Swansea has a great team spirit that will help them in the restarted season. There might be some tough times coming up for the Swans and Grimes has said their togetherness will get them through it.

Grimes said: “That’s probably the biggest accolade we’ve had this season. Everyone can see it.

“We’ve played some fantastic football, but everyone knows their role in the squad and what’s needed.

“It’s a very good place to be at. We all get on very well and gel really well as a squad. Any new players fit right in.

“To not see the lads for nine weeks was tough, but it’s been good to get back and all come together for the end goal.

“The spirit is going to be important heading into the last nine games.”

Will Swansea City qualify for the play-offs?