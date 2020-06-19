Dwight Gayle. Britt Assombalonga. Marcus Maddison. Jack Marriott. Peterborough have a knack of finding young talent and developing them before moving them on and reaping the rewards. Ivan Toney is the latest to join that list. Peterborough are pretty much resigned to letting him go. Rangers are said to be interested but former Ger Alan Hutton tells Football Insider of one big issue.

The hotshot striker arrived from Newcastle United in a near £400,000 transfer in early August 2018 and is in his second season of football for League One Peterborough. Since arriving at the club, he has gone on to make 94 appearances, scoring 49 goals and adding 15 assists. 24 of those goals and six of those assists have come in this season’s League One campaign.

A host of clubs are said readying to take on Toney from Peterborough with the hotshot looking to test his skills at a higher level than what League One provides. West Bromwich Albion and Celtic are said to be in the race for him as are Celtic’s arch-rivals Rangers. However, former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has revealed that it won’t be at the price that Peterborough want.

Additionally, Hutton adds that a move by Rangers for Toney will be dependent on whether Alfredo Morelos leaves Ibrox this summer. Commenting on the combination of price and Morelos leaving, Hutton said:

“It could only be a replacement because out with that, there’s no way they could afford him – they’re talking £15million at the moment. Even if we go to half that – £6-7million – that’s still massive money for Scottish football at any time. I presume a move like that would hinge on Morelos, whether he stays or he goes.

Hutton then went on to comment on Toney and just why Rangers might be tempted to go with him as a replacement for Morelos. The former Rangers great said of this:

“He’s a great player, he’s scored a barrel-load of goals, he had a great season last season and it’s someone I think would fit Rangers. He plays with that enthusiasm for the game, he’s not scared of big crowds, he ticks all the boxes. Obviously the stumbling block is the fee – if Morelos goes and they get the money that they want for him, then possibly he’s the type of guy they would target but out with that, I can’t see Rangers paying that sort of money for a player.”

The thing is this, Peterborough are no pushovers or mugs when it comes to the transfer market and have set precedents between the price they set and the fee that they eventually receive. the Posh will stick to their guns and it will be a case of who blinks first in the standoff – Rangers or Peterborough.

Is Ivan Toney really worth the £15million Peterborough are asking for him?