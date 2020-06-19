QPR head coach Mark Warburton has told the club website that it is ludicrous to think they have an easy run-in during the restarted season.

The R’s are set to restart their season on Saturday and on paper, it is a good match to have for your first one in three months. They will be facing Barnsley who are currently bottom of the table in the Sky Bet Championship and are fighting against relegation. Also coming up for QPR before the end of the season are matches against Luton Town and Wigan Athletic, the other two teams in the relegation zone.

This has led to some people saying that QPR have an advantage going into the restarted season, something that could be important as they are six points behind 6th place Preston North End. But Warburton has rubbished that thought, saying matches against lower in the table matches are often the toughest there are when you get to this point of the season.

Warburton said: “We mustn’t focus on the obvious problems – it’s easy to say ‘this is not the same, that is not the same’. It’s easy to highlight issues like there being no supporters.

“What we have to do is find solutions – we have to create our own noise and make sure our preparation is as good as we can possibly make it.

“People tell me we’ve got an ‘easy’ run-in, which I think is quite ludicrous. Four or five teams are below us in the table and scrapping for survival. Those are the toughest games, make no mistake about that.

“So Barnsley will visit us and be very keen, aggressive and hungry, ready to secure three points. What we have to do is rise to that challenge.

“We’re at home, we have talented players, and we have to respond accordingly.”

