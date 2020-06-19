Stoke City head coach Michael O’Neill has told the club website about his delight to return to work after being diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

When Stoke travelled up to Manchester United to play them in a friendly as part of both teams preparations for the restarted season, it was mysteriously cancelled as the Potters players arrived at Carrington. It was later revealed that O’Neill had been diagnosed with the Coronavirus which was why the match had been cancelled.

Thankfully, O’Neill was asymptomatic but this still meant he had to socially isolate in order to prevent a spread of the virus. But he has now revealed that he is back working with the team at the training ground and will be able to take to the touchline for their match against Reading. Ahead of the match and out of social isolation, O’Neill spoke about his frustration on catching the virus which has stopped the world.

O’Neill said: “It has been frustrating.

“I know obviously that anyone can test positive for coronavirus but you immediately start to think back and wonder how you caught it.

“I had five negative tests leading up to being positive on my sixth test so I started to think that if I tested negative on the Thursday before, the transmission of the virus must have happened between then and Monday when I was tested again.

“In my head, I was trying to trace my footsteps back to where I may have come into contact with it but that mystery hasn’t been solved to be honest.

“There is an initial shock when you get news like that and you obviously fear that you will develop symptoms but there’s many families who sadly have been affected by this and I’m thankful that I stayed symptom free.”

