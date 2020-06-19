Luton Town head coach Nathan Jones has told the club website that the majority of his team are fit and sharp enough for the first match of the restarted season.

There has been a lot of change at Kenilworth Road since the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus. Their previous Graeme Jones left the club, leaving the Hatters 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship and six points off safety. They have replaced him with Nathan Jones, someone who has managed the side before with great effect. It was, however, a controversial move due to the way he left the club to become the manager of Stoke.

Now though Jones is one day away from his first game back against Preston North End. Ahead of the game, he has been talking about the training the side have been doing preparing for this game. He has said that the majority of his team are fit and ready for this match.

Jones said: “It’s a short, mini pre-season if you like. Three-and-a-half weeks I’ve been in. First week we were in small groups and then we’ve had three weeks to work with them. So we’ve had a little bit of a mini one (pre-season) if you like, but they’re as good as they can be, they’ve all worked very hard, all been responsive, I knew that that’s the group they are anyway, so we’re in as good a shape as we can be.

“There’s one or two little things, one or two coming back, everyone’s training, but there’s one or two who are not quite ready yet as they’ve not quite had enough training as they either had niggles before I got here or picked them up.

“We’re not far off a full squad to choose from, there’s just one or two lacking the sharpness and the match fitness to be able to be considered to start.”

