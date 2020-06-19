There was a genuine sense of hope when Leeds United brought in Jean-Kevin Augustin from Red Bull Leipzig via a failed time in France with AS Monaco. Yes, they’d made overtures for Southampton’s Che Adams but Augustin is their man now. He’s due to cost the Whites a huge fee on promotion to the Premier League. However, in his ‘The Phil Hay Show’ podcast on The Athletic, reporter Hay questions whether the move will go ahead.

As mentioned, the loan move that brought Augustin to Elland Road will convert to a permanent deal upon Premier League promotion. German publication Kicker say that the cost of this conversion will be around the €25million/£22.5million mark – this consisting of a final payment of around £20million on top of a reported €4million/£2.6million loan fee.

Since signing on at Elland Road in January, the solidly-built Frenchman featured in just three games for the Whites. These three appearances, all from the bench, against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′) total just 48 minutes and he’s been out since appearing on the bench for the Reading game with a hamstring twinge.

After clearing up doubts as to whether Augustin was still in Leeds, something written about here on The 72, Hay has a deeper doubt about the Leeds United striker and his position at the club. He states this saying:

“The much bigger question here is whether or not here Leeds at the end of this season are going to have the appetite for this move that’s been proposed from Leipzig. And even though it has been described several times as an obligation I struggle to see how, if Augustin decides this is not for him, Leeds or Leipzig would be able to go ahead with the deal.”

Hay continues and expands on this by adding that Augustin’s views themselves are being somewhat brushed aside in the matter. Commenting on these, Hay adds:

“And I don’t know where he stands on that. I don’t know how he feels. I don’t know how frustrated about this he is. I don’t know whether he thinks that with the benefit of a full preseason he could perform in the way that Bielsa needs him to.”

After commenting on the disappointment that is in the air at Elland Road at how Augustin has battled hard to get fit and be in contention, only to suffer this latest setback, Hay gives his final, considered thought on the matter. He plainly says: “As it stands, as I say, I’d be a little surprised if he plays at all.”

One certainty is that he is not in the selection picture for the Cardiff game on Sunday. It could also be said that he’d not play much at all, even if fit. It is plain for all to see that Patrick Bamford is Marcelo Bielsa’s de facto #1 striker in his matchday thinking. This alone would suggest that Augustin would struggle to fit in to the Whites short-term thinking to any degree over the next nine games.

