Wigan Athletic head coach Paul Cook has told Wigan Today that their form before the season was suspended does not matter now the season has restarted.

Back in February before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Wigan were one of the form sides in the Sky Bet Championship. In their last six games before the season was temporarily ended, they had won three games and drew the other three games. They were also able to register four clean sheets during those games. This form had taken them out of the relegation zone and they are now 20th in the Sky Bet Championship.

But now that football has been gone for three months, as long as the break between seasons, form is out of the window according to Cook. While that is a huge blow for Wigan as they battle against relegation, there have been some benefits like Antonee Robinson being back from injury.

Cook said: “You can’t just pick up where you left off, and that’s the brutal truth, you just won’t.

“We were in such a great place when the season was postponed, we were a balanced team and we were playing really well.

“Yet earlier in the season, we’d been on a similar run only everything was the opposite.

“That’s football, you’ve just got to play what’s in front of you and pick up as many points as we can.

“It’s not going to be the teams that are easiest on the eye from the off.

“It’s going to be the teams that adapt the quickest, and get their rewards.

“We’ve obviously got the boost of having Jedi (Antonee Robinson) around, which wouldn’t have been the case had the season gone on.

“But we’ve got fresh injuries, there’s the contract stuff going on…it’s just a difficult time for players and managers.”

