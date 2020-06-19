Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has revealed that striker Jack Marriott is set to miss the rest of the season with a groin injury.

Heading into the final nine games of the season, Championship sides will need to have as many players fit as possible. However, Derby County look like they could be without one of their strikers for the rest of the campaign.

Derby County striker Jack Marriott is likely to miss the rest of the season, manager Phillip Cocu has revealed. Marriott has undergone surgery on a groin problem and now, the Rams will have to wait for a couple of weeks to see if he will return to action this season.

Cocu spoke to the club’s official website to break the news, saying:

“I think almost everyone is fit. Jack has had small surgery and he will be out for, most likely, the rest of the season. We will see how he comes out of the surgery in the next couple of weeks.”

Marriott has mainly been used as a back-up striker since Cocu’s arrival at Pride Park. In total, the former Peterborough United hotshot has played in 34 games across all competitions, with 21 of those coming off the bench. In total, Marriott has scored three goals and laid on three assists in the process.

With Marriott out, Cocu will have the likes of Martyn Waghorn and Chris Martin available upfront. When Martin has started up front, Waghorn has been used out on the wing by Cocu.

