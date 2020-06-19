It is a huge clash at the KCOM Stadium tomorrow between 21st place Hull City and 22nd place Charlton Athletic. Here is a predicted starting XI for the hosts-

GK- George Long- The ex-Sheffield United stopper has enjoyed his first season as the Tigers’ number one.

RB- Matthew Pennington- Eric Lichaj’s departure means the Everton loanee may have to slot in at right-back. It will either be him or Rob McKenzie playing there tomorrow.

CB- Reece Burke- He will start as centre-back for the Tigers.

CB- Jordy de Wijs- The Dutchman has been handed the captain’s armband for the remaining nine games of the season and will reignite his centre-back partnership with Burke.

LB- Callum Elder- Stephen Kingsley leaving means the Australian has the left-back spot all to himself.



RM- Mallik Wilks- The Barnsley loanee is eligible for the next two games. Hull do hold an option to buy him on a permanent basis before 30th June, as reported by The72.

CM- Kevin Stewart- He signed a short-term deal until the end of the campaign and could play a key part in the Tigers’ push for Championship survival.

CM- Leonardo da Silva Lopes- The youngster has impressed for Grant McCann’s side since his switch from Wigan Athletic last summer.

LM- Martin Samuelsen- Hull have January recruit James Scott back from injury but are more likely to start with the ex-West Ham United man.

CAM- Jon Toral- The Spaniard also penned a short-term contract extension with his deal expiring this summer and could be handed a start against the Addicks tomorrow.

ST- Tom Eaves- McCann has a choice between the ex-Gillingham man or Josh Magennis. Eaves has scored eight goals in all competitions this season and will be eager for more.



Who will win tomorrow?