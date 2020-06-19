QPR have confirmed on their official club website that captain Grant Hall has left the club, after they were unable to come to an agreement over a new contract.

After five years with the club, defender Grant Hall will be leaving QPR. Hall’s contract is expiring at the end of this month and now, it has been confirmed that the QPR captain will not be staying at the Kiyan Prince Foundation any longer.

Upon the announcement, Hall spoke to the club’s official website. Speaking after his release, Hall moved to thank everyone involved with the club for their help during his time at QPR, saying that he feels a change is right for his family. He said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave the club after five years. It was a very difficult decision but I had to do what I felt was right for my family at this stage of my career.

“It was an absolute honour to captain the team this season and I thank the manager for having that faith and trust in me. I wish all the lads nothing but the best for the remainder of the season and beyond.

“I would like to thank everyone involved within the club for everything they have done for me during my time there – I will miss each and every one of you!

“Last, but not least, a huge thank you to all you R’s fans who I have had a great connection with since my very first season at the club. You all welcomed me with open arms. I wish QPR nothing but success for the future. This club will always hold a special place in my heart. Thanks for the memories.”

Hall, 28, played in 130 games for QPR, scoring six goals and laying on one assist in the process. The centre-back signed for the club back in August 2015 from Premier League side Spurs. He played in 30 Championship games this season, taking up the captain’s armband under Mark Warburton.

Formerly of Spurs, Hall spent time out on loan with Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool before leaving for QPR.

Now, with his departure confirmed, it awaits to be seen where Hall ends up next. Is Hall a player you would like to see join your club? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

