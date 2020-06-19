Rochdale have confirmed on their official club website that veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham, formerly of Bristol City and MK Dons, will be leaving the club this summer.

Upon the curtailment of the League One campaign, clubs up and down the division have been announcing their retained lists for the 2020/21 season. Now, Rochdale have become the latest side to do so.

Rochdale have been forced into some difficult decisions. Long-serving fan favourites Ian Henderson, Callum Camps and Josh Lillis are among those leaving. Seven players in total, will be leaving, one of which is veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham.

Wilbraham, 40, will be leaving Rochdale once his contract with the club comes to an end. Upon the announcement, the club moved to express their thanks and best wishes to those leaving this summer, saying:

“We would like to place on record our huge thanks to all of those who are leaving the Club for their contribution to the Dale cause during their time at the Crown Oil Arena and wish them all the best for the future.”

Wilbraham has been around the Football League for some time now, The striker started out with Stockport County and spent a brief loan stint in Norway with Moss FK. In 2004, he left Stockport for Hull City. Since then, Wilbraham has gone on to play for Oldham Athletic (loan), MK Dons, Bradford City (loan), Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Bristol City, Bolton Wanderers and Rochdale.

His most notable stints came with Bristol City (125 games, 34 goals and eight assists) and MK Dons (190 games, 53 goals and 14 assists).

Now, with Wilbraham set for free agency, it will be interesting to see where he heads next. Will he retire or will he keep on playing? Fans of Football League clubs, is Wilbraham a player you would like to see your team sign this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

