Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed no decision has been made regarding the future of loan man James Chester, challenging the Aston Villa loanee to show him why he should sign him permanently.

Stoke City’s loaned in defender James Chester is out of contract at the end of this season. Chester’s deal with Aston Villa is set to run out this summer and as it stands, a decision is yet to be made on his future at Villa Park.

He has fallen down the pecking order with Aston Villa since their promotion to the top flight, earning a loan move to Stoke City in January to allow him to pick up more game time.

In that time, former Manchester United youngster Chester has played in seven games for Stoke, with his last appearance coming in the Potters’ 5-1 win over Hull City – their final game before lockdown.

Now, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has been speaking about Chester’s future with the Potters. Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, O’Neill has thrown down the gauntlet for Chester, challenging the Villa man to prove why Stoke should sign him on a permanent basis this summer. He said:

“I certainly haven’t made that decision one way or the other. I have been very impressed with James, but it was very limited. We didn’t get very much of him, half-a-dozen games at best.



“He was also coming into a scenario where he hadn’t played for a long period of time, so we knew it was going to take James a little bit of time. But, I think he made a really positive impression in the games he played.

“He has been a really positive influence about the club as well. You can see that he has played the majority of his career at a very high level, obviously an international player as well.

“So, the next nine games are important for James. Not just for his current situation at Stoke, but I just think for his overall situation.

“But I have no concerns about him. I know he will give everything he has in the nine games and what I have seen has greatly impressed me.

“Hopefully, it goes the right way for us all and we are sitting down and talking at the end of the season.”

With O’Neill giving his vote of confidence in Chester, it will be interesting to see if he warrants a permanent move to the Championship club this summer. Stoke City fans, would you like to sign Chester on a permanent deal? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

