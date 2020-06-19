Luton Town return to action tomorrow at home against Preston North End. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Hatters-

GK- Simon Sluga- It will be interesting to see who Nathan Jones goes for between the sticks, though I think the Croatian stopper will get the number one jersey ahead of James Shea.

RB- James Bree- Aston Villa have a decision to make on his long-term future at Villa Park.

CB- Matty Pearson- The centre-back faces a battle with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers for this spot.

CB- Sonny Bradley- He will be looking to play a key part in Luton’s push for Championship survival.

LB- Dan Potts- The ex-West Ham United man is poised to make his 27th appearance of the season in all competitions.

RM- Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu- His contract at Kenilworth Road expires this summer but he should start tomorrow.

CM- Izzy Brown- The Chelsea loanee has the quality to create chances for the Hatters and will be a key player for them between now and the end of the campaign.

CM- Glen Rea- He is the more defensive of the two central midfielders and will allow Brown to push forward a bit more.

LM- Andrew Shinnie- It is a tough choice between him and a more direct option in Kazenga LuaLua.

ST/CAM- Harry Cornick- Expect the ex-AFC Bournemouth attacker to play just in-behind the striker up front.

ST- James Collins- Jones should go for the experienced forward. He has scored 11 goals so far this term and will be eager for more.

