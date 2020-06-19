Jean-Kevin Augustin was effectively a second-choice loan arrival for Leeds United in January. The Whites wanted Southampton’s ‘forgotten’ striker Che Adams but were frustrated by Ralf Hassenhutl’s insistence that Adams was still a part of the family at Saints. That insistence brought Augustin to Elland Road.

His time with the Whites, bearing in mind that promotion brings an obligation to purchase from Red Bull Leipzig, has not been the guns-n-glory Leeds United fans were expecting. Instead, he’s featured in just three substitute outings totalling 48 minutes before a hamstring injury did for him.

That seemed to be behind him with the Covid-19 lockdown coming at just the right time as he battled hard to get beyond match fit and reach Bielsa fit standards. Video and pictures showed this improvement and resculpting but, then, injury struck again and Augustin is currently on the medical table once more.

That injury, and the added time out, has led The Athletic’s Phil Hay on his ‘The Phil Hay Show’ podcast titled ‘United are back!’ to question whether or not there’s any worth in Leeds United pursuing an extension to his loan deal at Elland Road. When asked about Augustin, amid rumours of player unhappiness and him not being at the club, Hay responded by saying:

“He’s still here in the sense that he’s still in Leeds. But, on the basis that he’s unlikely he’s going to be fit before the end of the season, they need to take a decision on whether or not to have him around the training ground for COVID restrictions as much as anything else. There are limits on who can go there and the way they’ve managed it has been very very tight.”

Hay goes on to then talk about the impact of his February injury and the strain it’s placed on him to catch up:

“The long and short of it is that he’s struggled to get up to speed with Bielsa and his body has struggled to cope with it.”

Hay also questions whether it is at all possible for any mid-season signing to be expected to come in and be whittled down to the specimen and parameters that Bielsa demands of his players.

Another point that he makes, which is also quite pertinent is what Leeds United do about his loan deal in terms of the rest of their season. Hay states on this matter:



“His loan, as loans do, will end at the end of June and it will be interesting to see whether or not Leeds will seek to extend that towards the end of the season because in a financial sense, if he isn’t going to be available, and he isn’t going to play, it wouldn’t make a huge amount of sense.”

Huge sense or not, it looks as if the jury is out on Jean-Kevin Augustin and, if Phil Hay’s ponderings are anything to go by, when the decision is returned it won’t make good hearing.



Will Leeds United see anything of Jean-Kevin Augustin this season?