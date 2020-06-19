According to a report from Football Insider, Sunderland are behind fellow League One club Blackpool in the chase for Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates.

Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates starred out on loan for Swindon Town this season. The Millers loanee played a big role in helping the club win promotion to League One and now, he is being linked with a permanent move away from Rotherham.

Reports have previously emerged linking both Sunderland and Blackpool with Yates. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon tweeted that the Tangerines are interested in Yates, while Football Insider claimed Sunderland’s interest.

A recent report from Football Insider has now said that it is Blackpool who leads the chase for the striker, with Sunderland trailing behind.

The report adds that Yates is set to leave Rotherham United this summer. He is out of contract and is yet to be offered a new deal, opening the door to a move away from the newly-promoted side.

With Swindon, Yates netted 14 goals and provided one assist in 34 games. He graduated from Rotherham’s youth academy and has gone on to play for the club 52 times, scoring five goals and laying on three assists in the process.

Given Yates’ impressive form with Swindon, it is unsurprising to see that he is attracting League One interest. With his contract up this summer, bringing the striker in on a free transfer could prove to be an impressive signing for any third-tier sides this summer.

