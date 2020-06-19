Leeds United were up, fell down and then got themselves back up again before the current campaign was called a halt to due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now it’s about to start up again, with the Whites sitting pretty at the top of the Championship pile.

Next Wednesday will see Leeds United welcome Fulham to an empty Elland Road. Well, empty apart from the necessary staff to make sure the game can be played out safely and 15,000+ crowdie cut-outs.

Yet, in a world of apparent ‘behind-closed-doors’ football, strange noises are to be heard coming from the terraces at Elland Road.

Twitter: Just seen this on Facebook. They’re testing the crowd noise at Elland Road. Feels so weird 😭 #LUFC https://t.co/LlE5FudVJA (@Oli_LUFC_)

Twitter: These crowd noises coming from Elland Road sound class 👌🏼 hopefully will give the lads that extra motivation. So fa… https://t.co/xCJ2CBmvqk (@CWC_LDS)

Football without fans is sure to be a soulless offering. That passion from the terraces is an aural experience to behold. It is often what many fans comment of with a 34,000+ crowd of baying Leeds supporters almost on the pitch with the level of noise they produce.

Twitter: Autograph Sound Immersive Stadium Technology. All to be revealed tomorrow. 👀 https://t.co/lQEWE6BBii (@AutographLondon)

It seems that all will be revealed later on today with the above account making some sort of announcement. What it will do is put a bit of life and soul back into the empty spaces of Elland Road.

After all, there is only so much that 15,000 crowd cut-outs can do to a place.

Will 15,000 'Crowdies' and immersive sound be enough to bring matchday to Elland Road?