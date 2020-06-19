Hull City boss Grant McCann has confirmed his side have an option to buy Mallik Wilks on a permanent basis from Barnsley, as per his virtual press conference on the Tigers’ YouTube.

The winger is due to return to Oakwell when his loan deal expires at the end of the month but Hull can sign him before 30th June.

The two clubs are in discussions over his future, whilst Wilks is available for selection for the Tigers’ next two fixtures against Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City.

Wilks, who is 21 years old, scored three goals in nine games in all competitions for the East Yorkshire club before the season was paused in March.

He only joined Barnsley last summer from Leeds United but fell out-of-favour under the Tykes’ boss Gehardt Struber.

When asked about the wide man yesterday, McCann said, as per Hull’s YouTube: “Mallik was in good form before the shut down, he had scored three goals in eight or names games, he’s a threat. We have an option in Mallik’s contract, it goes on until the 30th June, I believe, so I know the club will be in discussions to see if there is anything we can do.”

Keeping Wilks would be a boost for Hull’s survival hopes. They lost captain Eric Lichaj, Marcus Maddison, Stephen Kingsley and Jackson Irvine this week. Nevertheless, McCann has insisted he wants to focus on the nine players his side have managed to tie down for the rest of the campaign.

