Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has reacted to the Black Cats’ sale of teenage sensation Bali Mumba, believing it would’ve been a difficult decision for them to make.

In an interview with Football Insider, Phillips claims that due to the current financial climate, Sunderland would have been looking to recoup as much money as possible to reinvest in other areas of their squad.

It was reported earlier this week that Sunderland had accepted a bid in the region of £500,000 from Premier League side Norwich City for their teenage star.

Mumba has made 17 appearances for Sunderland’s under-23’s side who play in Premier League 2.

Despite his impressive performances for the youth side, he has made just one senior appearance this season and has failed to feature since Phil Parkinson took over the reins from previous boss Jack Ross.

Phillips reacted to the upcoming sale of Mumba and insisted they will need a couple of fresh faces to replace him.

“If they can get some money for him then they will take it. With the circumstances at the moment any amount of money will help.”

“You do not want to be selling your best young players because the financial situation may force clubs to rely on their younger players next season to help them get out of the league. He is one that could help.”

“It is a concern that they are selling their young players but in the situation we are in, £500,000 could go towards another two players. If he has not been used for the past two years then the club will think it is the right thing for them at the moment.”

Sunderland have struggled with some areas of recruitment in recent years with the likes of Will Grigg arriving with big reputations but flattering to deceive and the supporters will be hoping these additional funds can help to improve the squad.

