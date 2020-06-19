Former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce has described the loss of Pablo Hernandez to injury for the game against Cardiff City as a “big blow” in an interview with Football Insider.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed in a pre-match press conference that the Spaniard will be missing for the Bluebirds clash with Jean-Kevin Augustin also unavailable due to a hamstring niggle.

Hernandez is due to return to training ahead of the game against Fulham but Bruce believes that losing the 35-year-old will be a bitter pill for Bielsa to swallow.

“It will be a big blow, he’s a big player for them, he carries bags of experience for them as well,” Bruce said.

“When you want to go for promotion with eight or nine games left, whatever it is, you need your experienced players to carry you over the line. If he is injured and he has picked up an injury in training, it will be a big loss to them.”

Hernandez has been instrumental for Leeds this season and can crucially be the difference when they are struggling to break teams down.

The 35-year-old has scored six goals and registered six assists in 28 Championship games this season. He missed a few games through injury earlier in the season and this coincided with a drop in form for the league leaders.

The Yorkshire giants face two important games when the season resumes at the weekend and they will be eager to continue their good form from before the suspension of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

They are in a healthy position going into the final nine games of the campaign but will not want to take their foot of the gas with Premier League football looming.

Will Leeds United struggle without Pablo Hernandez?