Pep Clotet and Birmingham City are to part and go their separate ways at the end of this season, a season that restarts again this weekend. For the Blues, it is a short trip to local rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Come to the end of this season, Clotet walks away and Birmingham City will be on the lookout for a new hand at the St Andrew’s reins and there are names already being put in the hat. Names such as Chris Hughton and Lee Bowyer are being bandied around. Alongside these is another name, a big name, Neil Warnock.

Twitter: Yes, Neil Warnock another touted for Birmingham … https://t.co/IFXmi1QSJ9 (@AlanBiggs1)

71-year-old Warnock is renowned as a promotion specialist. He has eight promotions to his name, the last being the one that broke the record and saw Cardiff City promoted to the Premier League in 2018. The irascible Yorkshireman has been out of management since parting with the Bluebirds in November last year.

It’s been a somewhat inconsistent season for the Blues. Their boardroom activities have been monitored frequently since last season when they were docked 9 points for breaches of the EFL ‘Profitability and Sustainability’ protocols. They escaped a second points deduction recently after the EFL appealed against an earlier decision in the club’s favour regarding whether they’d failed to follow an imposed business plan.

As they aim to restart their halted campaign, Birmingham City sit in 16th position on 47 points. This is 8 points clear of the relegation places which might be a little too close for comfort for some fans.

Obviously the managerial situation will need to be clarified as soon as possible without taking anything away from the task at hand. Looking at next season, it should be one that finds Birmingham still a Championship side, then they could do worse than appointing Warnock.

Yes, he will rub some fans up the wrong way. Yes, he will present himself as a fiery and awkward person for some to deal with. Yes, there will be some who will never take to him. Beneath all of this lies one main thing; Neil Warnock knows how to galvanise a body of players and drive them to promotion.

Is Neil Warnock the right choice for Birmingham City isn’t what should be worrying Blues fans. What should be worrying them is any wrong choice that the club make and there are many wrong choices out there to be made.

Should Birmingham City appoint Neil Warnock?