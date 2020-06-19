Jayson Leutwiler may seek to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer for “more regular football”, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Canadian goalkeeper has been their second choice for the past three seasons.

Leutwiler, who is 31 years old, has agreed to extend his contract at Ewood Park until the end of the current campaign but he is poised to become a free agent in July.

Blackburn will need a new ‘keeper or two this summer with Christian Walton set to return to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion and Leutwiler potentially now moving on as well. They have been linked with Sunderland stopper Jon McLaughlin.

Leutwiler, who has made three international caps for Canada, joined Rovers in 2017 and has since played 13 times for the Lancashire side. He was part of Tony Mowbray’s side promoted from League One in his first year at the club.

The Swiss-born ‘keeper started out at FC Basel but never broke into their first-team. Instead, he had loan spells away at Yverdon Sport and Wohlen before moving to England in 2012 to join Middlesbrough.

Leutwiler spent two years at the Riverside and played five games but was released at the end of his second season.

He subsequently joined League One side Shrewsbury Town and enjoyed being their number one for three years, making 140 appearances before his move to Blackburn.

Leutwiler could now be on his way out of Ewood Park as he seeks more game time at this stage of his career.

Would you be sad to see Leutwiler go, Blackburn fans?